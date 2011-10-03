BBC Wales' pre-season football fixture guide

Saturday, 24 May

Bohemian FC 1-3 Rhyl FC

Friday, 20 June

Bangor City 0-2 Airbus UK Broughton

Saturday, 21 June

Aberystwyth Town 5-0 Porthmadog FC

Tuesday, 24 June

Bangor City 2-5 Aberystwyth Town

TNS 6-1 Cefn Druids

Saturday, 28 June

Aberystwyth Town 3-6 TNS

Crusaders 3-3 Airbus UK Broughton

Wednesday, 2 July

Gap Connah's Quay 0-5 Dinamo Bucharest

Saturday, 5 July

Cliftonville 0-1 TNS

Gap Connah's Quay 0-7 Ludogorets Razgrad

Penycae FC 0-6 Cefn Druids

Prestatyn Town 0-2 Wingate & Finchley

Monday, 7 July

Carmarthen Town 0-3 Cardiff City

Tuesday, 8 July

Evesham United 2-4 Newport County

Abergavenny Town 0-1 Merthyr Town

Wednesday, 9 July

Cefn Druids 3-0 Fleetwood Town XI

Thursday, 10 July

Colwyn Bay 0-5 Fleetwood Town

Brymbo 0-8 Newtown AFC

Friday, 11 July

Gap Connah's Quay 4-1 Buckley Town

Saturday, 12 July

Bath City 1-1 Cardiff City

Wrexham 1-0 Swansea City U21

Cirencester Town 0-5 Newport County

Prestatyn Town 2-8 Hyde FC

Rhyl FC 3-1 Warrington Town

Tuesday, 15 July

Colwyn Bay 0-2 Wrexham

Prestatyn Town 3-2 Wrexham XI

Weston Super Mare 0-2 Newport County

Bala Town 0-0 AFC Telford United

Penydarren Boys Club 1-3 Merthyr Town

Wednesday, 16 July

Cefn Druids 0-1 Chester XI

Swansea City 1-1 Chivas Guadalajara

Friday, 18 July

Rhyl 3-1 Tranmere Rovers

Saturday, 19 July

TSV 1860 Munich 2-3 Cardiff City (16:00 BST)

KS Teuta Durres 0-3 Cardiff City (18:00 BST)

AFC Fylde 1-2 Wrexham

Gloucester City AFC 0-2 Newport County

Cwmbran Celtic 1-1 Carmarthen Town

Gap Connah's Quay 3-0 Celtic Nation FC

Merthyr Town 4-2 Goytre United

Port Talbot 1-4 Swansea City U21

Runcorn Linnets 1-0 Bala Town

Skelmersdale United 1-5 Airbus UK Broughton

Minnesota United 2-0 Swansea City

Wrexham XI 1-8 Newtown AFC

Prestatyn Town 1-2 AFC Liverpool

Tuesday, 22 July

FK Amkar Perm 3-0 Cardiff City

Bala Town 5-1 Wrexham XI

Buckley Town 3-2 Newtown

Cambrian & Clydach 2-3 Port Talbot

Llandudno Town 0-2 Colwyn Bay

Merthyr Town 4-0 AFC Porth

Wednesday, 23 July

Wrexham 1-4 Everton XI

Caerau Ely 2-2 Carmarthen Town

Saturday, 26 July

Hednesford Town 1-1 Wrexham

Newport County 1-0 FC Carl Zeiss Jena

Gap Connah's Quay 1-1 Tranmere Rovers

Llandudno 1-0 Cefn Druids

Merthyr Town 1-0 Port Talbot Town

Pontardawe Town 2-3 Carmarthen Town

Prestatyn Town 4-1 Meliden

Rhyl 0-1 Everton XI

Stockport County 1-2 Airbus UK Broughton

Sunday, 27 July

Yeovil Town 1-4 Cardiff City

Plymouth Argyle 0-4 Swansea City

Tuesday, 29 July

Cardiff City Development XI 3-0 Chasetown

Colwyn Bay 4-2 Bala Town

Exeter City 0-2 Swansea City

Newport County 1-0 Coventry City

Rhyl 0-0 Wrexham

Goytre United v Port Talbot

Llandudno Town 3-2 Gap Connah's Quay

Merthyr Town 2-3 Swansea City XI

Valencia 3-0 Pontypridd

Friday, 1 August

AFC Bournemouth 3-1 Swansea City XI

Wrexham 0-1 Bolton Wanderers

Guilsfield FC 3-3 Newtown

Tadcaster Albion 2-3 Gap Connah's Quay

Saturday, 2 August

Cardiff City 3-3 VFL Wolfsburg

Reading 1-3 Swansea City

Llangefni Town 0-6 Colwyn Bay

Merthyr Town 3-2 Wrexham

Ossett Albion 1-2 Gap Connah's Quay

Paulton Rovers 0-3 Port Talbot

Prestatyn Town 3-0 Caersws FC

Rhyl FC 1-0 Manchester City XI

Salford City 1-1 Cefn Druids

The New Saints 1-3 Middlesbrough XI

Ton Pentre 0-4 Carmarthen Town

Caernarfon Town 2-3 Aberystwyth Town

Llandudno 2-2 Bangor City

Tuesday, 5 August

Bala Town 3-1 Blackburn Rovers XI

Bangor City 4-1 Llanrwst

Cefn Druids 2-1 Holyhead Hotspur

Droylsden 5-1 Rhyl FC

Market Drayton Town 1-2 Newtown AFC

Port Talbot 2-0 Newport County XI

Prestatyn Town 3-3 West Kirby

Trafford FC 4-0 Airbus UK Broughton

Warrington Town 5-0 Colwyn Bay

Wednesday, 6 August

Taffs Well 1-4 Carmarthen Town

TNS 3-1 Birmingham City U21

Saturday, 9 August

Swansea City 0-3 Villarreal

Briton Ferry Llansawel 3-6 Port Talbot Town

Carmarthen Town 3-0 Haverfordwest County

Gap Connah's Quay 2-2 Ashton United

Llandudno 0-1 Airbus UK Broughton

Newtown AFC 3-0 Penycae

Prestatyn Town 3-1 Caernarfon Town

Rhyl FC 0-3 Stoke City XI

Tuesday, 12 August

Airbus UK Broughton 4-0 Flint Town United

Newtown AFC 7-0 Llanfair United

Wednesday, 13 August

Goytre United 3-3 Carmarthen Town

Saturday, 16 August

Bow Street 0-7 Aberystwyth Town

Airbus UK Broughton 1-2 Gap Connah's Quay

*Fixtures, dates and times are subject to late change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. Please check official club websites for confirmation.

