BBC Wales' pre-season football fixture guide
- From the section Football
Saturday, 24 May
Bohemian FC 1-3 Rhyl FC
Friday, 20 June
Bangor City 0-2 Airbus UK Broughton
Saturday, 21 June
Aberystwyth Town 5-0 Porthmadog FC
Tuesday, 24 June
Bangor City 2-5 Aberystwyth Town
TNS 6-1 Cefn Druids
Saturday, 28 June
Aberystwyth Town 3-6 TNS
Crusaders 3-3 Airbus UK Broughton
Wednesday, 2 July
Gap Connah's Quay 0-5 Dinamo Bucharest
Saturday, 5 July
Cliftonville 0-1 TNS
Gap Connah's Quay 0-7 Ludogorets Razgrad
Penycae FC 0-6 Cefn Druids
Prestatyn Town 0-2 Wingate & Finchley
Monday, 7 July
Carmarthen Town 0-3 Cardiff City
Tuesday, 8 July
Evesham United 2-4 Newport County
Abergavenny Town 0-1 Merthyr Town
Wednesday, 9 July
Cefn Druids 3-0 Fleetwood Town XI
Thursday, 10 July
Colwyn Bay 0-5 Fleetwood Town
Brymbo 0-8 Newtown AFC
Friday, 11 July
Gap Connah's Quay 4-1 Buckley Town
Saturday, 12 July
Bath City 1-1 Cardiff City
Wrexham 1-0 Swansea City U21
Cirencester Town 0-5 Newport County
Prestatyn Town 2-8 Hyde FC
Rhyl FC 3-1 Warrington Town
Tuesday, 15 July
Colwyn Bay 0-2 Wrexham
Prestatyn Town 3-2 Wrexham XI
Weston Super Mare 0-2 Newport County
Bala Town 0-0 AFC Telford United
Penydarren Boys Club 1-3 Merthyr Town
Wednesday, 16 July
Cefn Druids 0-1 Chester XI
Swansea City 1-1 Chivas Guadalajara
Friday, 18 July
Rhyl 3-1 Tranmere Rovers
Saturday, 19 July
TSV 1860 Munich 2-3 Cardiff City (16:00 BST)
KS Teuta Durres 0-3 Cardiff City (18:00 BST)
AFC Fylde 1-2 Wrexham
Gloucester City AFC 0-2 Newport County
Cwmbran Celtic 1-1 Carmarthen Town
Gap Connah's Quay 3-0 Celtic Nation FC
Merthyr Town 4-2 Goytre United
Port Talbot 1-4 Swansea City U21
Runcorn Linnets 1-0 Bala Town
Skelmersdale United 1-5 Airbus UK Broughton
Minnesota United 2-0 Swansea City
Wrexham XI 1-8 Newtown AFC
Prestatyn Town 1-2 AFC Liverpool
Tuesday, 22 July
FK Amkar Perm 3-0 Cardiff City
Bala Town 5-1 Wrexham XI
Buckley Town 3-2 Newtown
Cambrian & Clydach 2-3 Port Talbot
Llandudno Town 0-2 Colwyn Bay
Merthyr Town 4-0 AFC Porth
Wednesday, 23 July
Wrexham 1-4 Everton XI
Caerau Ely 2-2 Carmarthen Town
Saturday, 26 July
Hednesford Town 1-1 Wrexham
Newport County 1-0 FC Carl Zeiss Jena
Gap Connah's Quay 1-1 Tranmere Rovers
Llandudno 1-0 Cefn Druids
Merthyr Town 1-0 Port Talbot Town
Pontardawe Town 2-3 Carmarthen Town
Prestatyn Town 4-1 Meliden
Rhyl 0-1 Everton XI
Stockport County 1-2 Airbus UK Broughton
Sunday, 27 July
Plymouth Argyle 0-4 Swansea City
Tuesday, 29 July
Cardiff City Development XI 3-0 Chasetown
Colwyn Bay 4-2 Bala Town
Newport County 1-0 Coventry City
Rhyl 0-0 Wrexham
Goytre United v Port Talbot
Llandudno Town 3-2 Gap Connah's Quay
Merthyr Town 2-3 Swansea City XI
Valencia 3-0 Pontypridd
Friday, 1 August
AFC Bournemouth 3-1 Swansea City XI
Wrexham 0-1 Bolton Wanderers
Guilsfield FC 3-3 Newtown
Tadcaster Albion 2-3 Gap Connah's Quay
Saturday, 2 August
Cardiff City 3-3 VFL Wolfsburg
Llangefni Town 0-6 Colwyn Bay
Merthyr Town 3-2 Wrexham
Ossett Albion 1-2 Gap Connah's Quay
Paulton Rovers 0-3 Port Talbot
Prestatyn Town 3-0 Caersws FC
Rhyl FC 1-0 Manchester City XI
Salford City 1-1 Cefn Druids
The New Saints 1-3 Middlesbrough XI
Ton Pentre 0-4 Carmarthen Town
Caernarfon Town 2-3 Aberystwyth Town
Llandudno 2-2 Bangor City
Tuesday, 5 August
Bala Town 3-1 Blackburn Rovers XI
Bangor City 4-1 Llanrwst
Cefn Druids 2-1 Holyhead Hotspur
Droylsden 5-1 Rhyl FC
Market Drayton Town 1-2 Newtown AFC
Port Talbot 2-0 Newport County XI
Prestatyn Town 3-3 West Kirby
Trafford FC 4-0 Airbus UK Broughton
Warrington Town 5-0 Colwyn Bay
Wednesday, 6 August
Taffs Well 1-4 Carmarthen Town
TNS 3-1 Birmingham City U21
Saturday, 9 August
Briton Ferry Llansawel 3-6 Port Talbot Town
Carmarthen Town 3-0 Haverfordwest County
Gap Connah's Quay 2-2 Ashton United
Llandudno 0-1 Airbus UK Broughton
Newtown AFC 3-0 Penycae
Prestatyn Town 3-1 Caernarfon Town
Rhyl FC 0-3 Stoke City XI
Tuesday, 12 August
Airbus UK Broughton 4-0 Flint Town United
Newtown AFC 7-0 Llanfair United
Wednesday, 13 August
Goytre United 3-3 Carmarthen Town
Saturday, 16 August
Bow Street 0-7 Aberystwyth Town
Airbus UK Broughton 1-2 Gap Connah's Quay
*Fixtures, dates and times are subject to late change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made. Please check official club websites for confirmation.