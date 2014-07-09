Phil Smith: Aldershot Town sign former Portsmouth goalkeeper

Smith has plenty of non-league experience.

Conference Premier side Aldershot Town have added to their squad with the signing of goalkeeper Phil Smith.

The 34-year-old, who began his career at Millwall, was one of nine players released by Portsmouth at the end of last season.

He moved to Fratton Park in December 2012, initially on a short-term deal, having previously played for Margate, Crawley and Swindon.

Smith will officially join the Hampshire club from 1 August.

Shots boss Andy Scott told the club website: "Phil was somebody that we tried to sign on loan last year.

"There's an aura about him that will hopefully calm our defenders and they'll know that they've got somebody assured behind them.

"We kept 11 clean sheets last season and I'd like to get a few more of those."