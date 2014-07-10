Nigel Adkins: Reading transfer plans delayed by takeover

Reading boss Nigel Adkins says Samrit Bunditkitsada's delayed takeover means he is unsure if he will be able to sign anyone before the start of the season.

The Thai businessman is hoping finalise the deal next week, with due diligence set be completed by Friday.

Reading lost top scorer Adam Le Fondre in the summer but Adkins told BBC South Today he wants to bring in new faces.

"Yes we would like to add a couple of players but I cannot see that happening in the foreseeable future," he said.

"If the time comes when an ownership situation comes to fruition then we will see if there is any scope to do anything but in the mean time it is not."

Media playback is not supported on this device Reading manager Nigel Adkins

At the start of the week Bunditkitsada said it would take "a few more days to finalise this wonderful deal" and has previously made it clear transfer funds will be available for Adkins.

Reading have been trying to find a buyer since last October when majority shareholder Anton Zingarevich made it clear he did not want to take control of the Royals.

Last month chairman Sir John Madejski revealed the Championship club were in advanced talks with a Thai investor, believed to be Bunditkrisada.

After buying a 51% stake in May 2012, Zingarevich had been due to purchase the remaining 49% of shares from Madejski in September 2013, but he failed to complete the deal.

Until the takeover is completed Adkins says he will persevere with the squad he has at his disposable which this season includes several academy graduates.

"The ownership will get resolved and in the mean time we have a young hungry enthusiastic group of players," added Adkins.

"We did not want to lose Adam but the football club has to survive and what it means is we have a young hungry group of players.

"We are dealing with the situation and we wish Adam ever so well. He has got a good move to Cardiff but we have to concentrate on ourselves and develop the players we have got. It is a group that is working so hard for each other."

Adkins, who took over at Reading on 26 March 2013, added: "It's not really changed since I joined the club, we get on with it, this is the cards we have got and everyone is really enthusiastic.

"We have a really good young group of players I am excited about our prospects and that the future of the club is in good hands."