Scottish League Cup: Rangers drawn to face Queen's Park

Rangers have been drawn to face Queen's Park in the first round of the Scottish League Cup.

Ally McCoist's men stumbled at the first round stage last season, losing in extra-time to Forfar.

Premiership sides Dundee and Hamilton Accies both have home ties, with the Dens Park men hosting Peterhead and Arbroath the visitors to Lanarkshire.

Scottish Championship side Falkirk face a trip to Montrose and League One Morton are at home to Berwick Rangers.

The longest trip will be made by Elgin City, who have a lengthy trek to Queen of the South.

Ramdens Cup winners Raith Rovers are at home to Forfar, and Dunfermline host Annan Athletic.

Albion Rovers, last season's shock package in the Scottish Cup, are at home to Livingston.

Three-time winners East Fife, who last lifted the trophy in 1953, will make the trip to Stranraer.

East Stirlingshire face Ayr United, and Clyde are up against Cowdenbeath.

Brechin City are at home to Dumbarton, Airdrieonians play Stenhousemuir, and Alloa Athletic welcome Stirling Albion to Recreation Park.

All ties are due to be played 2 August, however, due to the Commonwealth Games, the Queen's Park and Rangers clash will be rescheduled to 26 August with a 7.45pm kick-off.

League Cup First Round Draw

Queen of the South v Elgin City

Brechin City v Dumbarton

Dunfermline Athletic v Annan Athletic

Queen's Park v Rangers

Morton v Berwick Rangers

Montrose v Falkirk

Raith Rovers v Forfar Athletic

Albion Rovers v Livingston

Hamilton Academical v Arbroath

East Stirlingshire v Ayr United

Dundee v Peterhead

Clyde v Cowdenbeath

Stranraer v East Fife

Airdrieonians v Stenhousemuir

Alloa Athletic v Stirling Albion