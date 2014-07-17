Scottish League Cup: Rangers drawn to face Queen's Park
Rangers have been drawn to face Queen's Park in the first round of the Scottish League Cup.
Ally McCoist's men stumbled at the first round stage last season, losing in extra-time to Forfar.
Premiership sides Dundee and Hamilton Accies both have home ties, with the Dens Park men hosting Peterhead and Arbroath the visitors to Lanarkshire.
Scottish Championship side Falkirk face a trip to Montrose and League One Morton are at home to Berwick Rangers.
The longest trip will be made by Elgin City, who have a lengthy trek to Queen of the South.
Ramdens Cup winners Raith Rovers are at home to Forfar, and Dunfermline host Annan Athletic.
Albion Rovers, last season's shock package in the Scottish Cup, are at home to Livingston.
Three-time winners East Fife, who last lifted the trophy in 1953, will make the trip to Stranraer.
East Stirlingshire face Ayr United, and Clyde are up against Cowdenbeath.
Brechin City are at home to Dumbarton, Airdrieonians play Stenhousemuir, and Alloa Athletic welcome Stirling Albion to Recreation Park.
All ties are due to be played 2 August, however, due to the Commonwealth Games, the Queen's Park and Rangers clash will be rescheduled to 26 August with a 7.45pm kick-off.
League Cup First Round Draw
Queen of the South v Elgin City
Brechin City v Dumbarton
Dunfermline Athletic v Annan Athletic
Queen's Park v Rangers
Morton v Berwick Rangers
Montrose v Falkirk
Raith Rovers v Forfar Athletic
Albion Rovers v Livingston
Hamilton Academical v Arbroath
East Stirlingshire v Ayr United
Dundee v Peterhead
Clyde v Cowdenbeath
Stranraer v East Fife
Airdrieonians v Stenhousemuir
Alloa Athletic v Stirling Albion