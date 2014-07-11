David Dunn: Blackburn Rovers midfielder agrees new deal

David Dunn
Blackburn academy graduate Dunn made his debut as an 18-year-old in September 1998

Blackburn Rovers midfielder David Dunn has signed a new one-year contract.

The deal takes the 34-year-old into a 15th season with his hometown club, a stint which has come in two spells.

Dunn returned to Ewood Park in 2007 after four years with Birmingham City and has scored 59 times in 366 matches.

"It's a rare commodity nowadays that a player starts in the football club's academy and has a long career there - he is Mr Blackburn Rovers," said manager Gary Bowyer.

"I'm delighted he's able to continue his association with the club.

"This season his experience will be invaluable on and off the pitch."

