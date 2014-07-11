David Dunn: Blackburn Rovers midfielder agrees new deal
-
- From the section Football
Blackburn Rovers midfielder David Dunn has signed a new one-year contract.
The deal takes the 34-year-old into a 15th season with his hometown club, a stint which has come in two spells.
Dunn returned to Ewood Park in 2007 after four years with Birmingham City and has scored 59 times in 366 matches.
"It's a rare commodity nowadays that a player starts in the football club's academy and has a long career there - he is Mr Blackburn Rovers," said manager Gary Bowyer.
"I'm delighted he's able to continue his association with the club.
"This season his experience will be invaluable on and off the pitch."