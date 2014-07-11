Bala Town appoint Huw Griffiths as head coach

Welsh Premier League side Bala Town have appointed former Cefn Druids boss Huw Griffiths as head coach.

Griffiths will work alongside football director Colin Caton.

The Lakesiders, who finished eighth in the Welsh Premier in 2013-14, hope Griffiths can help them rise up the table in 2014-15.

"This new partnership is an exciting development for Bala Town FC and is the catalyst for the progression plans of the club," it read.