Europa League: Crusaders 1-1 IF Brommapojkarna (agg 1-5)

Crusaders were 4-0 down going into the second leg at Seaview

Crusaders made their expected Europa League exit as a 1-1 draw at home to Swedish club IF Brommapojkarna meant they lost 5-1 on aggregate.

The Belfast side had reached the second qualifying round by beating FK Ekranas of Lithuania but a 4-0 defeat in Sweden effectively ended their campaign.

Skipper Colin Coates headed the Crues into the lead at Seaview on Thursday.

But Dardan Rexhepi ghosted in at the back to shoot in from a tight angle for a 28th-minute equaliser.

Both sides had other chanced to score in an entertaining game in north Belfast.

Before Brommapojkarna's equaliser, the Crues almost went 2-0 up but Stephen Crockcroft's header came off the visitors' crossbar.

The Swedes now face Italian side Torino in the third qualifying round.