Europa League: Derry City 0-1 Shakhtyor Soligorsk

Cliff Byrne and Mikalai Kashewski in aerial action at the Brandywell

Derry City face an uphill struggle to make the third qualifying round after losing narrowly to Belarusian side Shakhtyar Soligorsk in the first leg of their Europa League tie.

Nikolai Yanush capitalised on a lazy Shane McEleney back-pass by drifting past Ger Doherty and rolling the ball into the net in the 28th minute.

Doherty saved from Yanush and a Dmitri Osipenko header in the second half.

At the other end, Rory Patterson saw an effort cleared off the line.

The first chance of the game fell to Igor Kuzmenok but his rasping shot from 25 yards cannoned off the post.

Yanush showed good composure in front of goal to put his side ahead at the Brandywell, then Sergei Balanovich had an attempt at goal before the break.

The second leg will be played in Belarus next Thursday, with an 18:00 BST kick-off time.

Derry City manager Peter Hutton:

"I'm disappointed - I thought we gave them far too much respect in the first half and stood off them.

"It was a sloppy back-pass by Shane and we got punished for it, so in that sense we were the architects of our own downfall.

"They were very well organised and got plenty of bodies behind the ball and while we were better in the second half, we lacked ruthlessness in front of goal."