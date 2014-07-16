Cardiff City: Kevin McNaughton joins Bolton Wanderers on loan

McNaughton played in the 2008 FA Cup and 2012 Carling Cup finals for Cardiff City

Cardiff City defender Kevin McNaughton has joined the Bluebirds' Championship rivals Bolton Wanderers on a season-long loan.

The 31-year-old Scottish international played 13 times for the Trotters, scoring once during the 2013-14 season.

Prior to the deal being confirmed, Cardiff boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said McNaughton could be on his way.

"Kevin's at the stage now where he needs to be playing lots of football," he said.

"We've got loads of full-backs at the moment."

McNaughton is Cardiff's longest serving current squad member, having joined the club from Aberdeen in May 2006.

He has made almost 300 appearances for the Bluebirds and signed a new one-year contract in February, having impressed new manager Solskjaer.