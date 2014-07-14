Tony Parks: Norwich City appoint ex-Tottenham goalkeeping coach

Parks was named the FA's Goalkeeper Coach of the Year in 2013

Former Tottenham goalkeeping coach Tony Parks has taken up the same role at Championship side Norwich City.

The 51-year-old had spent the last six years at White Hart Lane, but left this summer after the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino as manager.

He famously saved the final penalty for Spurs in the 1984 Uefa Cup final shootout against Anderlecht.

Canaries boss Neil Adams said: "Tony is a vastly experienced coach who played at the highest level with Tottenham."

Parks, who played for Brentford and Falkirk and worked in the Football Association set-up until 2008, replaces Dave Watson, who joined Southampton earlier this month.

Adams added: "I saw Tony work during his time at the FA and was very impressed with what I saw, and he will fill the hole left by Dave's departure perfectly."

Norwich beat Dereham Town 1-0 in their first pre-season friendly of the season on Saturday.

Record signing Ricky van Wolfswinkel, who scored just once as City were relegated from the Premier League last season, did not feature.

Defender Sebastien Bassong played with the club's development squad.

"Ricky didn't train on Friday, he trained with Martin Olsson, Wes Hoolahan, Anthony Pilkington and Mark Bunn on Saturday," Adams told BBC Radio Norfolk.

"They will all be involved against Braintree on Tuesday. Seb we're not too sure on, we'll see how he's gone in the development squad and get the report back."