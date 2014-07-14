Jimmy Spencer: Notts County boss Shaun Derry wants striker

Notts County boss Shaun Derry says the club are looking to bring in cover for long-term injury victim Jimmy Spencer.

The 22-year-old suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury in Saturday's pre-season friendly defeat by Mansfield and will miss the 2014-15 season.

Derry told the club website: "It's a major blow for us all and we're looking for some sort of replacement."

Spencer joined in February and scored five goals in 13 games to help Notts avoid relegation from League One.

Derry added: "Jimmy's been absolutely fantastic for us and I feel heartily sorry for him. We'll support him to make sure he comes back bigger and better than before."