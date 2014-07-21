Liverpool striker Iago Aspas joins Sevilla on season-long loan deal
Liverpool striker Iago Aspas has passed a medical to complete a season-long loan move to Sevilla.
The Spanish club can exercise the right to buy the 26-year-old at the end of the campaign, with a three-year deal already agreed.
Aspas joined Liverpool from Celta Vigo at the beginning of last season for a fee of £7m.
The Spaniard made only 15 appearances for the Reds - nine of them as a substitute - and scored just one goal.
Liverpool have agreed the £75m sale of striker Luis Suarez to Barcelona, but have signed Benfica winger Lazar Markovic as well as Southampton pair Adam Lallana and Rickie Lambert.
The Reds have also agreed a deal for QPR striker Loic Remy and are closing in on the signings of Lille striker Divock Origi and Southampton defender Dejan Lovren.