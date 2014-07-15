World Cup 2014 in stats: The good, the bad and the quirky 15 Jul 2014 From the section 2014 Fifa World Cup Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/28309108 Read more about sharing. Costa Rica keeper Keylor Navas excelled as his team reached the quarter-finals Thomas Muller won the Golden Boot in 2010 and was the second highest scorer in 2014 with five goals Ghana's Asamoah Gyan overtook Cameroon legend Roger Milla as the leading African scorer at World Cups Russia boss Fabio Capello's only win in two World Cups as a manager came as England beat Slovenia in 2010 The Netherlands helped to end Spain's run of three straight tournament wins, which began at Euro 2008 Nigeria have never been beyond the last 16 of a World Cup Keeper Rais M'Bolhi helped Algeria reach the second round in Brazil Argentina trailed for seven minutes of the tournament - the decisive closing stages of the World Cup final against Germany Belgium came through a thriller against the United States but were eventually eliminated by Argentina Germany won their first World Cup since 1990 when they beat Argentina in the final Mario Gotze scored the final - and most important - goal of the 2014 World Cup England lost their opening two group games before drawing against Costa Rica England scored two goals at Brazil 2014, one from Daniel Sturridge and the other from Wayne Rooney England played out a meaningless 0-0 draw against Costa Rica in their final group match as they were already out Mario Gotze's strike - the 171st of Brazil 2014 - equalled the total number of goals scored at France 98