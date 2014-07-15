World Cup 2014 in stats: The good, the bad and the quirky

Graphic showing saves-to-shots ratio (91%) of Costa Rica keeper Keylor Navas
Costa Rica keeper Keylor Navas excelled as his team reached the quarter-finals
Graphic showing the number of assists and goals (16) by Germany&rsquo;s Thomas Muller in 13 WC games
Thomas Muller won the Golden Boot in 2010 and was the second highest scorer in 2014 with five goals
Graphic showing the number of career World Cup goals (six) scored by Ghana's Asamoah Gyan
Ghana's Asamoah Gyan overtook Cameroon legend Roger Milla as the leading African scorer at World Cups
Graphic showing the number of wins (one) achieved by Fabio Capello in seven games as a World Cup manager
Russia boss Fabio Capello's only win in two World Cups as a manager came as England beat Slovenia in 2010
Graphic showing the margin (four goals) between Spain and Netherlands, the heaviest defeat suffered by a reigning World Cup champion
The Netherlands helped to end Spain's run of three straight tournament wins, which began at Euro 2008
Graphic showing the number of matches played and lost (three) by Nigeria in the second round of World Cups
Nigeria have never been beyond the last 16 of a World Cup
Graphic showing the number of chances (two) created by Algeria keeper Rais M'Bolhi
Keeper Rais M'Bolhi helped Algeria reach the second round in Brazil
Graphic showing the number of minutes (seven) finalists Argentina trailed for at this tournament
Argentina trailed for seven minutes of the tournament - the decisive closing stages of the World Cup final against Germany
Graphic showing the number of minutes (52) that Belgium led for at this World Cup
Belgium came through a thriller against the United States but were eventually eliminated by Argentina
Graphic showing the number of World Cup final appearances (eight) made by Germany
Germany won their first World Cup since 1990 when they beat Argentina in the final
Graphic showing the number of goals Germany have scored at World Cups (224), more than any other team
Mario Gotze scored the final - and most important - goal of the 2014 World Cup
Graphic showing England managed one point at the World Cup, the lowest in their history
England lost their opening two group games before drawing against Costa Rica
Graphic showing that Germany scored two more goals against Brazil than England have managed in their previous two World Cups
England scored two goals at Brazil 2014, one from Daniel Sturridge and the other from Wayne Rooney
Graphic showing the fact that 1958 was the last time England were eliminated at the group stage
England played out a meaningless 0-0 draw against Costa Rica in their final group match as they were already out
Graphic showing that 171 goals were scored at this World Cup, equalling the previous record
Mario Gotze's strike - the 171st of Brazil 2014 - equalled the total number of goals scored at France 98

