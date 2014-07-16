Christian Nanetti: Dover Athletic sign Havant midfielder

Nanetti spent time in QPR's youth-set up

Conference Premier newcomers Dover Athletic have signed midfielder Christian Nanetti from Conference South side Havant & Waterlooville.

The 22-year-old Italian, who joined Havant in March 2012, scored 12 goals in 43 appearances for the Hawks during the 2013-14 campaign.

Nanetti spent time in QPR's youth set-up and has had spells at Raith Rovers, Ashford Town (Middlesex) and Lewes.

The Whites have not disclosed the length of his deal at Crabble.

Nanetti becomes Dover's third signing of the summer following the arrivals of defender Tyrone Sterling and striker Stefan Payne.