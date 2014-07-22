Swansea City's Michel Vorm set for Tottenham transfer

Michel Vorm is close to agreeing a deal which would take him to Tottenham from Swansea.

Swansea City goalkeeper Michel Vorm is set to join Tottenham Hotspur.

The Netherlands international will have a medical on Tuesday evening after the clubs agreed a fee and he finalised personal terms.

Vorm's future became uncertain when the Swans signed Poland international Lukasz Fabianski from Arsenal in May.

The 30-year-old Dutchman made one appearance during the World Cup in Netherlands' 3-0 win over Brazil in the third-place play-off.

He will compete with Tottenham and France number one Hugo Lloris and 43-year-old Brad Friedel for selection at Spurs.

Lloris signed a five-year contract extension with the Premier League club in July and Friedel was given a new one-year deal in June.

Vorm joined Swansea in 2011 from FC Utrecht for £1.5m and has been the Welsh side's first-choice 'keeper since then, signing a new four-year deal in September 2012.

That deal suggested Vorm was happy in south Wales.

However, Fabianski's arrival led to Vorm being linked heavily with a move to Liverpool, where Reds manager Brendan Rodgers - who brought the Dutchman to Swansea when he was in charge - was thought to be in the market to find a back-up for Simon Mignolet.

However, it now appears the player's new home will be at White Hart Lane.

Gerhard Tremmel is the other senior goalkeeper at Swansea and it was unlikely that there would be room for the German, Vorm and Fabianski at the Liberty Stadium.