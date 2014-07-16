Blackpool: Karl Oyston says club will build a competitive squad

Manager Jose Riga's eight-strong Blackpool squad does not include a goalkeeper

Blackpool will have a competitive squad next season despite currently having just eight contracted players, says club chairman Karl Oyston.

The Seasiders were forced to cancel a scheduled pre-season trip to Spain this week to concentrate on signing players.

Twenty seven players left this summer and they don't have a goalkeeper.

Oyston said: "I see no reason why we shouldn't be able to recruit sufficient numbers and quality to be able to compete in the Championship."

Blackpool's eight contracted players Defenders: Gary MacKenzie, Tony McMahon, Charles Dunne Midfielder: David Perkins Forwards: Steven Davies, Bobby Grant, Sergei Zenjov, Tom Barkhuizen

When speaking to the club's website, Oyston added: "The main thing people want to see is players signing for us and I think once we get some signed, and everything settles down, then we'll soon forget about some of the problems.

"We're finding it difficult to land some of the players we've been chasing."

"That's always the case, but unfortunately it's with the backdrop of not having many players, so it probably focuses things a little more than would normally be the case."

Blackpool were due to face La Liga side Granada on Saturday, 26 July, before taking on Murcia-based outfit FC Cartagena two days later.

The Seasiders begin their Championship campaign on 9 August against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Former Charlton manager Jose Riga was appointed as Blackpool boss in June on a one-year rolling deal.

The club finished 20th last season, two points above the bottom three.