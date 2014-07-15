Feyenoord defender Bruno Martins Indi completes Porto move

Martins Indi has won 22 caps for the Netherlands

Portuguese side FC Porto have completed the signing of Feyenoord centre-back Bruno Martins Indi on a four-year deal.

The fee for the 22-year-old was not disclosed.

Martins Indi was an integral part of the Netherlands' excellent World Cup campaign, playing six games as Louis van Gaal's side secured third place.

"It feels the right moment to leave. I have played more than 100 games for Feyenoord and now have a World Cup behind my name," Martins Indi said.

"I always said that if I made the next move in my career it must benefit both me and the club. My departure is a good financial deal for Feyenoord, while I get a new challenge in Portugal."

Martins Indi has been capped 22 times at international level, scoring twice.