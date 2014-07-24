Jefferson Montero: Swansea sign Ecuador World Cup winger

Jefferson Montero played in three games for Ecuador at the World Cup

Swansea City have signed Ecuador winger Jefferson Montero on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old joins from Mexican club Monarcas Morelia after passing a medical and agreeing terms in Wales.

Montero previously played in Europe during three years with Villarreal in Spain and loan spells with Levante and Real Betis.

He played in all three of Ecuador's group games at the 2014 World Cup.

Montero has scored eight goals in 43 appearances since making his international debut in 2007.

His arrival gives Swansea manager Garry Monk further options out wide as Montero is comfortable playing on either flank.

The Ecuadorian joins the Premier League club the day after Gylfi Sigurdsson arrived from Tottenham Hotspur, in a deal that included defender Ben Davies and goalkeeper Michel Vorm moving the other way to White Hart Lane.

Another player leaving the Liberty Stadium is Alejandro Pozuelo, with the midfielder joining Spanish Primera Division side Rayo Vallecano.