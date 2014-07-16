Queens Park Rangers: Bobby Zamora signs new one-year deal

Zamora's late play-off final goal was QPR's first and only shot on target in the match.

Queens Park Rangers striker Bobby Zamora has signed a new one-year deal with the club.

Zamora scored the last-minute winner in the Championship play-off final against Derby County in May to send QPR back to the Premier League.

The 33-year-old has suffered injury problems since his move to Loftus Road from Fulham in 2012.

He said: "I'm pleased to be fit again now with another chance to prove myself in the best league in the world."

Zamora, whose previous clubs include Brighton, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, added: "I've had an up and down time at QPR.

"I started off really well but then picked up a couple of injuries and didn't perform as well as I wanted to.

"But at the end of last year, I thought whenever I was called upon to do a job, I did it well.

"I still feel I've got something to prove to the fans - and I still think I've got it in me to do a great job."

Zamora has scored 11 goals for QPR from 40 starts and 19 substitute appearances in all competitions.