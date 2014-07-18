Zeli Ismail: Notts County sign Wolves winger on loan

Ismail has made 12 appearances for Wolves

Notts County have completed the signing of Wolves winger Zeli Ismail on a six-month loan deal.

The 20-year-old had been linked with a move to Aberdeen, but played for Notts in Tuesday night's 0-0 pre-season friendly draw with Nuneaton.

Ismail came through the youth ranks at Wolves and had spells on loan with MK Dons and, most recently, Burton Albion.

He played 17 games for the Brewers last season and scored three goals as they reached the League Two play-off final.