Kilmarnock: Josh Magennis signs after leaving Aberdeen

Kilmarnock have announced the signing of Northern Ireland striker Josh Magennis on a three-year deal.

The 23-year-old had been training with the Ayrshire club after being released by Aberdeen in the summer.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at fellow Scottish Premiership side St Mirren, making 13 appearances.

Kilmarnock manager Allan Johnston has also added former England youth international Tope Obadeyi on a three-year deal after he left Bury.

Magennis has been capped three times by Northern Ireland and was recently in the squad for the matches against Uruguay and Chile in South America.

Tope is a left winger and started his career at Bolton Wanderers, but only made three appearances in his four seasons at the Reebok Stadium.

Capped by England at under-19 and under-20 level, he has had loan spells at Swindon Town, Rochdale, Shrewsbury Town, Chesterfield and two spells at Plymouth Argyle last season, as well as a year in Portugal with Rio Ave.

The duo take Johnston's summer signings up to six, with Magennis set to play up front with another former Aberdeen striker, Lee Miller.

Irish defender Mark Connelly also penned a three-year contract on Friday, joining fellow new signings Jamie Hamill and Paul Cairney at Rugby Park.