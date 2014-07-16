West Brom: Graham Dorrans agrees new three-year contract

Dorrans has been at West Brom for six years

West Brom's Scotland midfielder Graham Dorrans has signed a three-year contract extension.

The 27-year-old, who joined from Livingston in 2008, made 14 starts and two substitute appearances last term. He has played a total of 167 matches and scored 25 goals for the club.

"It's been a good six years," he said.

"It was a difficult start for me last season but it was about getting in the team and staying in there, and that's what I'm hoping to do this year."