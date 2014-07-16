Massimo Luongo: Swindon Town cool on Rotherham approach

Luongo was part of Australia's World Cup squad in Brazil this summer

Swindon Town manager Mark Cooper says the club is not under pressure to sell Australia international Massimo Luongo.

Chairman Lee Power confirmed he had rejected a £600,000 bid from Rotherham for the 21-year-old midfielder.

Speaking after his side's pre-season win at Petersfield, boss Cooper said: "I don't know if we would sell him. I don't think there's any pressure."

BBC Wiltshire understands the club have also turned down a bid for defender Nathan Thompson from Peterborough.

The 23-year-old right-back was linked with a move to Posh last week and it is thought they have offered £200,000 for the Swindon youth product.

It was a fantastic offer but I think he's worth more than that Swindon boss Mark Cooper on Rotherham's bid for Massimo Luongo

But speaking about interest in Luongo, who joined Town on a £400,000 deal from Tottenham in September, Cooper said are not in a position where they have to offload their best players.

"We have been a selling club but I think the way Lee is doing it is that if we are sustainable we don't have to sell players," he said.

"With all due respect to Rotherham, I don't think Mass would go there. It was a fantastic offer but I think he's worth more than that."

Meanwhile, Cooper confirmed he has taken midfielder Anton Rodgers, son of Liverpool manager Brendan, on trial.

The 21-year-old was at Brighton & Hove Albion with Swindon assistant coach Luke Williams and made 14 appearances for Oldham last season.

"We're just having a look at Anton. He's free from Oldham and Luke has worked with him before. He said he's worth having a look at," added Cooper.

The Swindon boss also said they are interested in signing Liverpool left-back Brad Smith.