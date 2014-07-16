Michael Smith: Bristol Rovers stand firm on defender's sale

Smith has handed in a transfer request at Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers manager Darrell Clarke insists defender Michael Smith will not be sold unless their valuation is met.

It was confirmed on Monday that Smith, 25, had handed in a transfer request after attracting offers from Football League clubs.

The right-back still has a year left to run on his deal at Rovers, who were relegated from League Two last season.

"Until the club gets their valuation, he won't be going anywhere," Clarke told BBC Radio Bristol.

When asked whether they thought another club could meet their price for the Northern Irishman, Clarke added: "I don't know, it's a difficult one. I'm not the chairman of the other clubs.

"What I will say is that he's not going to be going cheaply. Unless a club makes a really good offer he'll remain our player."

Smith signed for Bristol Rovers in the summer of 2011 from Ballymena United and has made 114 appearances for the Pirates.

And, although he has expressed his intent to leave, Clarke says the defender remains in his plans for the Conference Premier season.

"He's a fantastic player and a fantastic lad. He knows the situation and if Michael is with us at the start of the season, he'll be selected," concluded Clarke.