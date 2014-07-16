Wigan: Injured Ben Watson and Chris McCann 'on schedule'

Wigan Athletic manager Uwe Rosler says Ben Watson and Chris McCann are progressing well in their respective recoveries from serious injuries.

Watson, 29, broke his leg in February, while 26-year-old McCann fractured a kneecap the following month.

The midfield duo were absent as Wigan were beaten by QPR in the Championship play-off semi-finals in May.

Rosler told BBC 5 live: "Chris McCann is ahead of schedule and Ben is right on schedule."

But the pair will not be fit enough to be considered for Wigan's opening game of the season against Reading and he does not plan to rush them back into first-team action.

The former Brentford manager said: "They will definitely not make it for 9 August. That was never the plan.

"When you've been out for that length of time, when they are training with us, it is not automatic that they are ready to play with us.

"They need intense football sessions to get them back to the level they were before they got injured, and that can take months."

Meanwhile, winger James McClean will miss Wigan's pre-season trip to Germany after twisting his ankle in training.