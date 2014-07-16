Algerian Halliche joins Qatar Sports Club

Algeria international defender Rafik Halliche has signed a three-year deal with Qatar Sports Club.

The 27-year-old centre-back was part of the Desert Foxes squad that reached the last 16 of the World Cup in Brazil - their best performance at a finals.

His transfer comes after the end of his contract with Portugal's Academica.

"I was encouraged by Algerian players in Qatar, like Majid Bougherra, Kariem Ziana and Nader Belhaj, to come here," said Halliche.

"They said great things about the Qatar League. They said great football is played here. All that encouraged me to move to the Qatar League."