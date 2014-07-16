Morecambe re-sign Laurence Wilson after Accrington release

Wilson came through the Everton youth academy but never made a first-team appearance

Defender Laurence Wilson has re-signed for Morecambe on a one-year deal after being released by Accrington Stanley.

He made 123 league appearances for the Shrimps between 2009 and 2012, scoring 12 goals.

The 27-year-old left-back then joined Rotherham, making seven appearances, before a spell at Stanley.

"Laurence was always an excellent player for us and one of the best left-backs in League Two," said manager Jim Bentley.

"He left us to join Rotherham and although things didn't quite go to plan for him there, I had no hesitation in bringing him back to the club after his spell at Accrington."

A graduate of the Everton academy, Wilson represented England at under-18 and under-19 level.

After being released by Everton at the end of the 2005-06 season he joined Chester, making 115 league appearances before signing with Morecambe.

"He is a quality player who is hungry to be successful here," Bentley told the club website.

"He's fitted back into the club superbly and impressed with his attitude and application.''

Wilson is one of a number of new arrivals at the club, who recently signed former Fleetwood defender Alan Goodall.