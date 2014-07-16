Leroy Fer: Norwich City expect interest in World Cup player

Fer's first international goal came in Brazil

Norwich City manager Neil Adams expects a battle to keep hold of World Cup goalscorer Leroy Fer.

The 24-year-old was on target for World Cup semi-finalists Netherlands in the group victory over Chile.

Fer was relegated from the Premier League with the Canaries last season and has since been linked with QPR.

"Leroy Fer, after the summer he has had, of course there is going to be interest in him," Adams admitted to BBC Radio Norfolk.

"He's having a much-deserved rest now and hopefully we get him back and he is a Norwich player. We have to wait and see."

Potential Norwich City departures Leroy Fer - reportedly attracting interest from QPR Ricky van Wolfswinkel - was left out of Neil Adams' squad for final game of last season Sebastien Bassong - has been playing with U21s and is a doubt to travel on Italy tour Luciano Becchio - also playing with U21s and left out of squad for Braintree

Midfielder Fer scored four goals in 32 appearances for Norwich last season after joining from FC Twente.

"The phone is ringing, the chief executive is fielding calls," added Adams, who has already seen fans' player of the season Robert Snodgrass sold to Hull City.

"There's good players here and when you get relegated you are at the mercy of bigger clubs."

Fer's fellow Dutchman Ricky van Wolfswinkel had a less successful debut campaign in England.

The 25-year-old striker, a club record signing from Sporting Lisbon, managed just one goal all season and was left out of the squad for the final-day defeat by Arsenal, which confirmed Norwich's relegation to the Championship.

But he played the second 45 minutes of Tuesday's 6-1 friendly win at Braintree and was on target twice.

"It was great for him to score goals. Whether it's in training or in games, those guys like scoring goals," said Adams when asked about the former Utrecht forward's future.

"We know he had a tough time of it last year. I'm delighted for him. It's great for him to get the goals."