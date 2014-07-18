Barnet: Bondz N'Gala and Charlie MacDonald agree deals

From the section

N'Gala (left) had a loan spell at Barnet in 2012-13 while MacDonald has spent time at Brentford and Leyton Orient

Barnet have signed defender Bondz N'Gala and striker Charlie MacDonald on one-year deals.

Centre-back N'Gala, 24, spent last season with Portsmouth, where he scored three goals in 31 appearances.

The former Plymouth, Yeovil and Stevenage man had a brief loan spell with the Bees in the 2012-13 season.

MacDonald, 33, scored five goals in 30 outings for Oldham last season and has previously spent time at Southend, Brentford, MK Dons and Leyton Orient.