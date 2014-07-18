Barnet: Bondz N'Gala and Charlie MacDonald agree deals
Barnet have signed defender Bondz N'Gala and striker Charlie MacDonald on one-year deals.
Centre-back N'Gala, 24, spent last season with Portsmouth, where he scored three goals in 31 appearances.
The former Plymouth, Yeovil and Stevenage man had a brief loan spell with the Bees in the 2012-13 season.
MacDonald, 33, scored five goals in 30 outings for Oldham last season and has previously spent time at Southend, Brentford, MK Dons and Leyton Orient.