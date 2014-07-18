Barnet: Bondz N'Gala and Charlie MacDonald agree deals

Bondz N'Gala and Charlie MacDonald
N'Gala (left) had a loan spell at Barnet in 2012-13 while MacDonald has spent time at Brentford and Leyton Orient

Barnet have signed defender Bondz N'Gala and striker Charlie MacDonald on one-year deals.

Centre-back N'Gala, 24, spent last season with Portsmouth, where he scored three goals in 31 appearances.

The former Plymouth, Yeovil and Stevenage man had a brief loan spell with the Bees in the 2012-13 season.

MacDonald, 33, scored five goals in 30 outings for Oldham last season and has previously spent time at Southend, Brentford, MK Dons and Leyton Orient.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story