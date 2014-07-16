Coventry City: Danny Pugh and Shaun Miller agree one-year deals

Pugh made seven appearances for Manchester United - in the Premier League, Champions League and League Cup

Coventry City have signed former Leeds United utility player Danny Pugh and former Sheffield United striker Shaun Miller on one-year contracts.

Pugh, who can play in defence and midfield, has joined the Sky Blues after his deal at Elland Road expired.

The 31-year-old began his career at Manchester United, before starting the first of three different playing periods with Leeds in 2004.

Crewe academy-graduate Miller, 26, played 28 league games for the Blades.

Miller ended last season on loan at Shrewsbury, where he scored three goals in eight appearances and was released by the Bramall Lane side in May.

Pugh, meanwhile, made 87 appearances for Stoke earlier in his career, helping the Potters win promotion to the Premier League in May 2008.

He also played on two separate occasions for Preston and spent the second half of the 2012-13 season on loan with Sheffield Wednesday.

Coventry have the option to extend the deal for a further 12 months.

Pugh and Miller are Sky Blues boss Steven Pressley's sixth and seventh summer signings following the arrivals of midfielder Danny Swanson, winger Jim O'Brien, defender Reda Johnson and Bournemouth pair Ryan Allsop and Mohamed Coulibaly, who moved on loan as part of the deal that took Callum Wilson to Dean Court.