Dartford: Mat Mitchel-King signs new contract

Mitchel-King has previously had spells at Histon, Crewe and AFC Wimbledon

Dartford centre-back Mat Mitchel-King has signed a new one-year deal with the Conference Premier club.

The 30-year-old made 33 league appearances for the Darts last season after joining from AFC Wimbledon.

"I invited Mat back to pre-season training and he has come back fit and strong," Dartford manager Tony Burman told the club website.

"I feel that Mat now knows the way that we do things at the club and his experience will be a valuable asset."

Dartford finished 22nd in Conference Premier last season but were reprieved from relegation after Hereford were expelled and Salisbury City were demoted.