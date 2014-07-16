Grimsby Town sign former Gateshead defender Carl Magnay

Carl Magnay
Magnay played for Partick Thistle in their pre-season tour of Spain

Grimsby Town have signed former Gateshead defender Carl Magnay on a one-year deal.

The 25-year-old left the Tynesiders at the end of last season after making 67 league appearances.

The former Chelsea trainee recently spent a period training with Scottish Premiership side Partick Thistle.

He is the fourth player to join the Mariners this summer after defender Aristote Nsiala and midfielders Scott Brown and Jack Mackreth.

