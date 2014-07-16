Mario Balotelli set for AC Milan tour of United States

Balotelli scored Italy's winner against England in Brazil

Striker Mario Balotelli will take part in AC Milan's pre-season tour of the United States.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Club president Silvio Berlusconi has revealed he almost sold Balotelli to an English club before the World Cup.

But Milan coach Filippo Inzaghi told Italian TV station Sportmediaset: "Mario will return with willingness on the 21st [of July] and will come with us to the United States."

Balotelli is currently on holiday after representing Italy at the World Cup in Brazil.

He started all three of the Azzurri's group games and scored once as they failed to qualify for the second round.

While in the United States, AC Milan will compete in the Guinness International Champions Cup. They will face Greek side Olympiakos on 24 July, Balotelli's former club Manchester City three days later and Liverpool on 2 August.