Scott Hogan: Brentford sign Rochdale striker on three-year deal

Hogan is likely to link up with his new team-mates in Tuesday's friendly against Barnet

Championship newcomers Brentford have signed striker Scott Hogan from Rochdale for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old, who scored 19 goals in 40 appearances for Dale last season, has signed a three-year deal with the Bees.

Hogan started his career with Rochdale, but was released in 2010 before he had made a first-team appearance.

"We are delighted to have secured Scott, a player we have tracked for a long period," said boss Mark Warburton.

"We have admired his obvious goalscoring ability and all-round contribution over that period of time.

"Scott fits our criteria in terms of age and development and potential."

Hogan spent three years in non-league football with Halifax and Hyde, before returning to Dale on a two-year deal.

He is expected to be involved in Brentford's friendly against Barnet on Tuesday.