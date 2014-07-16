Ricardo Fuller: Millwall sign ex-Blackpool striker

Fuller has won 73 international caps for Jamaica

Championship side Millwall have signed former Blackpool striker Ricardo Fuller on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old turned down a new deal with the Seasiders and has agreed a one-year contract with the Lions.

Jamaica international Fuller joined Blackpool last summer and scored six goals in 28 appearances for the club.

Fuller moved from Tivoli Gardens to Crystal Palace in 2001 and has since had spells at Preston, Portsmouth, Southampton, Stoke and Charlton.

Fuller is Millwall's fourth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of midfielder Carlos Edwards,striker Lee Gregory and defender Byron Webster at The Den.