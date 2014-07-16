Michael Mancienne: Nottingham Forest sign Hamburg defender

Mancienne helped Hamburg avoid relegation from the German top flight last season

Nottingham Forest have signed former Chelsea defender Michael Mancienne from German Bundesliga side Hamburg on a three-year contract.

Media playback is not supported on this device Mancienne lured by Forest ambition

The 26-year-old played under Stuart Pearce when the Forest manager was in charge of the England Under-21s side and is thought to be joining for a fee of around £1m.

Mancienne told BBC Radio Nottingham: "I know I have signed for a massive club.

"There are Premier League facilities here and I am very happy."

Mancienne came through the youth ranks with Chelsea but only played six games.

He had three loan spells at Wolves and two at QPR and joined Hamburg in 2011.