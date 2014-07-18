Filipe Luis: Chelsea sign Atletico Madrid defender for £15.8m

Filipe Luis was on standby for Brazil at this summer's World Cup

Chelsea have signed Atletico Madrid left-back Filipe Luis for £15.8m on a three-year contract.

The 28-year-old impressed last season as Atletico won La Liga and reached the Champions League final.

Luis is Chelsea's fourth summer signing, and their second from Atletico after striker Diego Costa moved to Stamford Bridge for £32m.

"This move is a dream come true for me," Luis, capped four times by Brazil, told Chelsea's website.

"I now have the opportunity to play for Chelsea, and also in the Premier League."

He will replace former England left-back Ashley Cole, who joined Roma last week after the Blues opted not to offer him a new contract.

Luis and Costa played in both legs of Atletico's Champions League semi-final against Chelsea last term

Luis has played 180 matches for Los Rojiblancos since arriving from La Liga rivals Deportivo La Coruna in the summer of 2010.

He was on Brazil's standby list for the 2014 Fifa World Cup.

His arrival at Stamford Bridge follows the signings of Costa plus midfielders Cesc Fabregas and Mario Pasalic.