Manchester City: Alvaro Negredo denies exit rumours

Negredo scored 23 goals for City last season

Alvaro Negredo has denied suggestions that he wants to leave Manchester City.

The Spanish striker has been linked with a return to his homeland after just one season in England.

But in an interview on his club's official website, the 28-year-old said: "I don't want to leave City. I'm very happy and very settled here.

"I had a difficult end to the season and that's why there has been a lot of talking, but I've been very happy here from the first day I arrived."

Spanish international Negredo enjoyed an impressive start to his career at City after joining from Seville from a reported fee of £20m in July last year.

He scored 23 goals in all competitions as City won the Premier League title and League Cup.

However, his form dipped in the second half of the season, with his last goals coming in the 3-0 League Cup win over West Ham on 21 January - a slump that cost him a place in Spain's World Cup squad for the tournament in Brazil.