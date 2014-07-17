AFC Bournemouth: Eddie Howe looks to strengthen further

Howe led Bournemouth to a 10th-place finish in the Championship last season

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has not ruled out further strengthening his squad.

The Cherries have signed three players this summer, with striker Callum Wilson and midfielders Junior Stanislas and Dan Gosling having been brought in.

However, Howe says he is always looking to strengthen further for their second season in the Championship.

"We would like to do some more business if we can, so we'll wait and see," Howe told BBC Radio Solent.

Howe was speaking after his side's 4-0 pre-season victory over Eastleigh and added: "If you look at the quality we had on the pitch, we still have a couple of players to come back in so I'm really happy with where we are.

"We are looking at a couple of things, so we'll wait and see."

Meanwhile, Howe says he is hopeful he will have centre-back Elliott Ward back fit for the start of the season.

Ward has not appeared in pre-season as yet, and the 29-year-old played just twice at the end of last season after injuring his knee in February.

Howe is optimistic and also said there was no concern about new signings Wilson and Stanislas, who also missed the trip to Eastleigh.

"Elliott Ward is making good progress along with Joe Partington and we hope to have them fit for the start of the season," he said.