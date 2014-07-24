Europa League: Shakhtyor Soligorsk 5-1 Derry City (agg 6-1)

Derry City suffered a heavy defeat after taking the lead at Shakhtyor Soligorsk

Derry City's Europa League campaign ended with a heavy 5-1 defeat away to Shakhtyor Soligorsk in Belarus.

Peter Hutton's League of Ireland side had trailed 1-0 from the first leg but a sixth-minute goal by Michael Duffy levelled the tie on aggregate.

Syarhey Balanovich hit back for Shakhtyor who edged ahead through a deflected shot by Aleksandre Guruli.

Dmitri Osipenko (68), Mikalay Yanush (81) and Ilya Halyuza (90) added goals in the second half.

It was a disappointing end for the League of Ireland side after a bright opening during which Duffy scored and Derry created several other chances.

Duffy followed up to score after keeper Artur Kotenko had saved Rory Patterson's initial effort.

Derry were ahead for barely three minutes as Balanovich tucked away a shot after the ball fell to him in the penalty box.

Luck deserted the Candystripes in the 28th minute when Danny Ventre tried to block Guruli's shot and the ball deflected off him and past visiting keeper Gerard Doherty.

Shakhtyor were in the driving seat now and made sure of their progress to the third qualifying round - where they will face Belgian side Zulte Waregem - by adding those three goals in the second period.