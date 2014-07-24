Europa League: AIK 2-0 Linfield (agg 2-1)

Linfield lost 2-1 on aggregate to AIK Solna

Irish Premiership side Linfield bowed out of the Europa League after conceding two second-half goals in their second leg away to AIK Solna.

The Belfast side led 1-0 from the first leg and still had their noses in front after a goal-less opening half at the impressive Friends Arena in Stockholm.

Kennedy Igboananike scored the first goal on 55 minutes, pouncing on a mistake and rounding Jonathan Tuffey.

Henok Goltom shot in from the edge of the box 18 minutes from time for 2-0.

Linfield, managed by former Northern Ireland striker Warren Feeney, had been under pressure for most of the match.

But their hopes of pulling off a shock result were very much alive after their first-half clean sheet.

Those second half goals dashed their hopes and the Swedish outfit progress to the third qualifying round of the Europa League, where they will face Kazakh side Astana.

Linfield manager Warren Feeney: "No-one likes getting beaten, but what a performance from the boys.

"Mistakes did cost us, but I could not criticise any of the players.

"Their manager came up to me at the end and told me I had a very good team. You could see at the end how relieved the AIK bench were."