Sheffield United boss Nigel Clough hopes to keep Harry Maguire

Maguire helped the Blades reach the semi-finals of last season's FA Cup

Sheffield United boss Nigel Clough has denied that it is inevitable that defender Harry Maguire will leave the club this summer.

Maguire, 21, has been linked with moves to Hull City and Wolves and has been quoted saying playing in the Premier League and Europe would be "a dream".

"There is a certain valuation on him and until that is met he will stay with us," Clough told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"I don't see why he won't be here at the start of the season."

He added: "His attitude in training has been brilliant. He has a smile on his face and certainly doesn't look like an unhappy player.

Sheffield United's summer signings 15 July Defender Craig Alcock, from Peterborough United, free 13 June Midfielder James Wallace, Tranmere Rovers, free 9 June Midfielder Ben Davies, Derby County, free 5 June Midfielder Chris Basham, Blackpool, freeDefender Andy Butler, Walsall, free, 19 May Striker Marc McNulty, Livingston, undisclosedMidfielder Jamal Campbell-Ryce, Notts County, free

"We think he is improving all the time and we hope that he stays with us."

Maguire has made 134 league appearances for the Blades since making his debut against Cardiff in April 2011.

Meanwhile, Clough is confident that the bulk of the club's summer recruitment is now complete.

The League One side added defender Craig Alcock on Tuesday having already signed centre-half Andy Butler, midfielders Ben Davies, Chris Basham, Jamal Campbell-Ryce and James Wallace and striker Marc McNulty.

"I think one or two at most would be ideal," Clough said.

"We'd like a striker but it has to be the right player for the right deal. We won't be rushed into anything or forced to pay over the odds."

The 48-year-old confirmed the club are still interested in Barnsley striker Chris O'Grady, who has been made available for transfer by the Tykes.