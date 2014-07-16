Newport County switch two home friendlies from Rodney Parade

Rodney Parade has been Newport's home since 2012

Newport County have confirmed friendlies against Carl Zeiss Jena and Coventry City will not be played at Rodney Parade.

The pitch, shared with two rugby teams, has undergone work to improve the surface during the close season.

County have decided not to play the two games at Rodney Parade to try and protect the pitch ahead of the new season.

The Carl Zeiss Jena match on 26 July will now take place at Spytty Park.

"Whilst the pitch is playable, there are areas that are not as well established as others," the club said.

"It is with the best interests of all parties that the pitch is given more time and extra attention in order to ensure it is in the best possible condition for the season ahead."

Justin Edinburgh's side face Wycombe Wanderers at home in their opening League Two game of the season on Saturday, 9 August.

A number of Newport's games last season were postponed due to the Rodney Parade pitch being waterlogged during an unusually wet winter.

Work to complete the improved drainage and irrigation system at Rodney Parade, which The Exiles share with rugby sides Newport Gwent Dragons and Newport RFC, began in May.

County moved to Rodney Parade from the Newport City Council-owned Spytty Park in the summer of 2012 after problems with a pitch that former chairman Chris Blight had called "not fit for purpose".