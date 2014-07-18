Luke Steele: Barnsley goalkeeper joins Panathinaikos

Steele helped the Tykes reach the FA Cup semi-finals in 2008

Greek side Panathinaikos have signed goalkeeper Luke Steele from Barnsley.

The 29-year-old signed a new two-year contract last summer, but that deal included a clause allowing him to leave for nothing should the club be relegated from the Championship.

He made 209 league appearances for the now League One Tykes, after initially joining on loan from West Brom in 2008.

The former Manchester United man told the club's website that leaving was "the hardest decision" of his career.

Panathinaikos qualified for this season's Champions League, where they will play Belgian side Standard Liege in the third qualifying round.