Southend United: Michael Timlin out with elbow dislocation

Timlin joined Southend from Swindon in August 2011

Southend United midfielder Michael Timlin will miss the start of the League Two season because of a dislocated elbow.

The 31-year-old is expected to be out for three months.

He suffered the injury in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Premier League side Tottenham on Wednesday.

Timlin, who scored three times in 43 games last season, missed the final 17 games of the 2012-13 campaign after breaking a leg.

"It's a big blow for us and the player himself," said boss Phil Brown.

"Tims fought back from his serious injury last time superbly well and I am sure he'll do the same again this time around."