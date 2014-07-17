Southend United: Michael Timlin out with elbow dislocation

Michael Timlin
Timlin joined Southend from Swindon in August 2011

Southend United midfielder Michael Timlin will miss the start of the League Two season because of a dislocated elbow.

The 31-year-old is expected to be out for three months.

He suffered the injury in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Premier League side Tottenham on Wednesday.

Timlin, who scored three times in 43 games last season, missed the final 17 games of the 2012-13 campaign after breaking a leg.

"It's a big blow for us and the player himself," said boss Phil Brown.

"Tims fought back from his serious injury last time superbly well and I am sure he'll do the same again this time around."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story