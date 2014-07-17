Southend United: Michael Timlin out with elbow dislocation
Southend United midfielder Michael Timlin will miss the start of the League Two season because of a dislocated elbow.
The 31-year-old is expected to be out for three months.
He suffered the injury in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Premier League side Tottenham on Wednesday.
Timlin, who scored three times in 43 games last season, missed the final 17 games of the 2012-13 campaign after breaking a leg.
"It's a big blow for us and the player himself," said boss Phil Brown.
"Tims fought back from his serious injury last time superbly well and I am sure he'll do the same again this time around."