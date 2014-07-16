Arturo Vidal: Juventus say Chilean midfielder is 'not for sale'

Vidal has won three Serie A titles in his time at Juventus

Juventus director Giuseppe Marotta says the club have no intention of allowing Arturo Vidal to leave.

The 27-year-old was linked with Manchester United, but it is believed that the Old Trafford club have no interest in the Chile midfielder.

"Vidal is a Juventus player and we have never put him up for sale," Marotta told a press conference on Wednesday.

"A lot of clubs have asked for him but we have never sat down to negotiate. We want to keep him."

Vidal has three years left on his contract with the Italian champions.

Arturo Vidal factfile Born Santiago, May, 1987 Played for Bayer Leverkusen from 2007 to 2011, scoring 15 goals in 117 appearances Has won three Serie A titles at Juventus, scoring 28 goals in 95 matches Nicknamed 'Il Guerriero', or 'The Warrior', in Italy for his tenacious style of play Eight goals in 54 international appearances for Chile

"From experience, I know that a player is the one that decides his future," Marotta added.

"Vidal has expressed many times how happy he is to remain in Turin and if that is confirmed, we will be happy to continue together."

Last week Vidal told a Chilean newspaper that he was "very calm" about the prospect of remaining with the Italian giants.

The midfielder enjoyed an impressive World Cup in Brazil, helping Chile to reach the last 16.

The former Bayer Leverkusen player has won three Serie A titles at Juventus. Last season he scored 11 goals as Juve won the title by 17 points.

The Turin club appointed former AC Milan boss Massimiliano Allegri as their new manager on Wednesday, replacing Antonio Conte.