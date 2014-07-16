Atletico Madrid agree deal for Benfica goalkeeper Jan Oblak

Jan Oblak has a greed a six-year deal with Atletico Madrid

Spanish champions Atletico Madrid have agreed a £12.6m deal to sign Benfica keeper Jan Oblak as a replacement for Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois.

Belgium keeper Courtois, 22, spent the last three years on loan at Atletico but his impressive form last season means Blues boss Jose Mourinho intends to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

Slovenian Oblak joins on a six-year deal subject to a medical.

The 21-year-old was named the best keeper in Portugal last season.

"He is a keeper with a lot of quality and a big future who will offer us a lot," Atletico sports director Jose Luis Caminero said.

Oblak will compete with Miguel Angel Moya, who joined recently from Getafe, for a place in the Atletico first team this season.