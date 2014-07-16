Hearts role for former Dundee chief executive Scot Gardiner

Former Dundee chief executive Scot Gardiner has agreed to take up a new position at Hearts.

The Edinburgh club say he will "take over some of the duties" of managing director David Southern.

Southern is leaving to become general manager at Dundee United.

Hearts owner Ann Budge said: "Scot will work very closely with myself and other members of the board in helping to address the challenges that face us in rebuilding the business.

Gardiner left his job at Dundee at the end of June, having been with the Dark Blues since 2012.