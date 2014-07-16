Newcastle United: Emmanuel Riviere joins on 'long-term' deal

Riviere scored 13 goals in 36 appearances for Monaco last season

Newcastle United have signed Monaco forward Emmanuel Riviere on a "long-term contract".

The 24-year-old former French Under-21 player arrives for an undisclosed fee, reported to be about £5m.

He becomes Newcastle's fifth signing of the summer after Remy Cabella,Ayoze Perez,Jack Colback and Siem de Jong.

Manager Alan Pardew said: "This is an important signing because the striking area is one we had to improve. We know he will score goals."

Martinique-born Riviere, who has scored 40 goals in 161 league appearances, had been under contract at Monaco until 2017.

Who is Emmanuel Riviere? Joins St-Etienne's youth team in 2005 and makes his senior debut in January 2009. Drops a division to sign for Monaco in January 2013 and helps the club to Ligue 2 title. Signs for Toulouse in 2011, where he played with current Newcastle midfielder Moussa Sissoko. Scores 13 goals in 36 league appearances in 2013-14 as Monaco finish runners-up in Ligue 1.

"My dream was always to play in the Premier League and Newcastle have given me the opportunity," he said. "When the club spoke to me I said yes immediately. It was an easy decision.