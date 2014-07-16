Legia Warsaw 1-1 St Patrick's Athletic

Irish champions St Patrick's Athletic were denied a memorable win against Legia Warsaw with a late goal in the first leg of their Champions League second qualifying round match.

Christy Fagan converted Ian Bermingham's cross after 38 minutes to put them in sight of victory in Poland.

And goalkeeper Brendan Clarke frustrated the Polish champions for much of the second half.

But Miroslav Radovic pounced in stoppage time to level the tie.

Nevertheless a draw represents a creditable result for St Pat's against Henning Berg's side, who have won back-to-back domestic titles and featured in last season's Europa League group stage.

The second leg takes place at Dublin's Tallaght Stadium on Wednesday, 23 July.

The winner of the tie will have to play two further qualification rounds to advance to the group stages of the Champions League.